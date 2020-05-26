Richmond Hill mayor pleased with community following COVID-19 guidelines

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Slowly but surely, we are starting to see more and more cities start getting back into the swing of things amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
When it comes to Richmond Hill getting back into somewhat of a normal routine, Mayor Russ Carpenter said he's been pleased with the overall response from people in the community.
There's no doubt that many businesses have felt the wrath of the pandemic. However, with things slowly starting to reopen, it's creating a positive outcome for many.
Most businesses have had to adjust ensure the safety of employees and customers. The City of Richmond Hill recently had to cancel annual events, but still Mayor Carpenter said overall their re-entry strategy has gone as planned.
"We are very pleased with how Richmond Hill has gotten back into a normal routine. People are still practicing social distancing while getting back the norm. I spoke with a business owner last week who said his business was within 10 percent of where he was last year, that's probably a very good scenario based on others but slowly but surely we are returning to normal,” Mayor Carpenter said.
Mayor Carpenter said they are still encouraging people to wear face masks especially when inside of grocery stores and other businesses. Elderly and high-risk residents are still required to shelter-in-place until June 12.
