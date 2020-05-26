Salvation Army continues to help those impacted by COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Salvation Army is continuing to help people impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
Although a number of people are able to go back to work, the Salvation Army says they still need help getting back on their feet.
There was a time when the Salvation Army was trying to help people impacted by the pandemic while also dealing with their own troubles. The pandemic forced them to close the doors to their thrift stores for several weeks, which is a big deal because much of the income that's generated through these stores is what goes toward helping people.
The Salvation Army in Savannah says they used the downtime to spruce up their stores. They then reopened earlier this month. They are following certain health guidelines and have signs up outlining customer expectations. They also have social distancing markers and they’ve doubled their staff for sanitation needs.
These stores are 1/3 of the Salvation Army's income and the money they make from the items bought in these stores goes to help people who need food, shelter, and other needs.
"Sales have been fantastic and much needed. This community came to the rescue to help us while our stores were closed. That was a lot of income that we were losing," said Major Paul Egan, The Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army says it will continue to try and help people overcome the current health crisis. Last week, they partnered with Toyota and distributed 200 free meals to area seniors.
The Salvation Army is always accepting donations as well.
“A lot of people are spring cleaning. People are home and sorting through their stuff. Remember the Salvation Army because the donations that come into our family stores can be turned into ways to help people,” Egan said.
If you need assistance, the Salvation Army says they work with the United Way and people can always call them by dialing 2-1-1.
