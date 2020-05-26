Savannah mayor, alcohol compliance unit visited restaurants over Memorial Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson once again went out in the community this past weekend to see if businesses and people were complying with guidelines and mandates aimed to keep COVID-19 from spreading in Savannah, this time with the Alcohol Beverage and Compliance Unit for the Savannah Police Department.
Mayor Johnson said while impressed by the professionalism of city staff and their interactions with businesses, that the ABC Unit check-ups revealed what he called serious flaws with the city’s alcohol beverage license ordinance.
“We had businesses, to me, that were classed as restaurants, but they were not behaving as restaurants. And I think it’s safer for not only our customers, our citizens, members of our ABC team, the mayor...to look and clearly say that’s a restaurant, that’s a bar, that’s a nightclub,” Johnson said.
Mayor Johnson said six businesses received warnings for violating the governor’s order, two were cited.
According to the police department, the Social Club on 411 W. Congress Street received two citations and B&D Burger on 209 W. Congress Street received one citation.
The following businesses received a warning:
- Boomys- 409 W. Congress St.
- The Escape Company- 30 Montgomery St.
- Savannah Seafood Shack- 116 E. Broughton St.
- World of Beer- 112 W. Broughton St.
- Molly MacPherson’s Scottish Pub & Grill- 311 W. Congress St.
- PS Tavern- 11 W. Bay St.
The mayor did also touch on the Savannah Safe initiative, that in just a few weeks has enlisted the cooperation of more than 500 businesses, according to Johnson.
“We know that most of our local business owners are taking the safety of their employees and customers very seriously,” Johnson said.
Mayor Johnson said the next step in the Savannah Safe initiative will include a visitor pledge.
“Providing guidelines for all visitors that they should follow to safely enjoy Savannah during this pandemic,” Johnson said. Last week, he also announced the city attorney found a provision that could allow the city to require people to wear face coverings in public. Tuesday, the mayor said he’s close to the point of doing something, adding they’re still trying not to infringe on people’s personal freedoms.
“We’re serious about safety. And in my mind, before we mandate face coverings for everyone, we have to make sure two things happen. One, that face coverings are available for everyone, and two, that we educate people on the proper way to wear them,” Johnson said.
Thousands of free masks have been distributed already. While supplies at some of the city’s fire houses have dwindled, there are still some left at City Hall.
