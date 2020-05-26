Skincare During COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Most of us are washing our hands more than we ever have as we try to avoid COVID, but that can take a toll on our skin.
Jennie Vandenhouten serves as a nurse practitioner with Georgia Skin & Cancer. She says they see hand conditions year round.
“But have we seen an increase since COVID has been around? Absolutely,” Vandenhouten says. “Now we’re seeing people coming in that did not have hand dermatitis saying ‘My hands are cracking, they’re bleeding they’re hurting, they’re compromising the barrier.’ Now, you’re at risk for a secondary bacterial infection.”
She suggests washing your hands instead of using hand sanitizer if at all possible.
“Now of course, I don’t care how bad your hands are, if you’re out and about and you don’t have access to soap and water, hand sanitizers have become imperative.” Vandenhouten says. “They have 60% alcohol in them. That’s what combats the virus bacteria component. So they’re very highly alcohol based. So that is always going to lead to dryness.”
If you still have to use a hand sanitizer, using a moisturizer is key according to Vandenhouten.
“Hand sanitizers. When you use them, let them dry completely, and then moisturize. You can moisturize immediately after washing your hands, even if they’re a little bit damp."
Some of you may have noticed you’re breaking out a little more than you normally do. Vandenhouten says there is a link between stress and acne.
“Stress, being the derm nerd, it releases cortisol, which increases dryness and irritation. It kind of breaks down the barrier of your skin, and strips the oils, so it can actually kind of age you.”
She says the best solution to these sorts of breakouts is to seek out a medical professional, who can prescribe topical biotics. However, many of the same methods you take to relieve stress can also help your skin, including exercise and a good night’s sleep.
