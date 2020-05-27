Annual United Methodist 'Campmeeting’ canceled for the first time since the Civil War

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - The annual “Campmeeting” at Effingham County United Methodist Campground has truly stood the test of time.
Dating back to pre-Civil War, it’s brought people of faith together for a week of worship and much more. But for perhaps the first time in it’s history, this year, it’s been canceled.
“This would have been our 230th Campmeeting,” said Board of Trustees Chair Whit Myers.
But instead, the annual gathering that brought thousands to the Effingham County United Methodist Campground has been canceled. Something they don’t believe they’ve ever done before.
“There’s always a possibility that we had to cancel once or twice back during the Civil War. Particularly when Sherman was coming this way, but we don’t have a record of it,” Myers said.
A decision that may have been especially tough for Myers, who’s not only the chairman of the board of trustees for the Campmeeting, but also a lifelong participant.
“It’s a great deal of sadness. I grew up in Effingham County, been a Methodist my whole life. Coming to Campmeeting has been a part of my life for, forever.”
But it’s their faith, Myers said, that lead them to this decision.
“As Methodists, of course, we follow the teachings of John Wesley and his first rule for Christian living for us is do no harm.”
For a camp that brings in thousands and has a strong emphasis on community service, they knew with COVID-19 still prevalent it was something they couldn’t risk.
So, the campground will remain empty this summer.
But for Richmond Hill Senior Pastor Reverend Jay Tucker, who went to his first Campmeeting last year, he believes there’s a message in what’s not there.
“We’re realizing how much we love to be together and that really is the core of our faith is the relationships. That’s probably more important than anything. So, I think taking a year off will make us appreciate it that much more,” said Rev. Tucker.
A reminder, that what was once lost, will soon be found.
Myers says they are already looking forward to next year’s Campmeeting and they hope everyone will join them to make it the best on yet.
