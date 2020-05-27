Bluffton man arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Police Department has arrested a 72-year-old man for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.
Police arrested Clifton Scott on Wednesday. He is charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 3rd Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 2nd Degree, and Disseminating Harmful Material to a Minor.
Scott is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a child under the age of 16, from September of 2017 through September of 2018.
He was arrested without incident.
