Community Champions: Adaptive Golf Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Golf courses have remained open during the health crisis, but one of the most important programs in local golf was put on hold.
The WTOC Community Champions at Adaptive Golf Savannah are looking for a little help to get their free clinics for individuals with disabilities going again.
"A lot of individuals with disabilities think, hey my life is over, this if my life.”
The people who work at changing that misconception is having to work even harder now to bring golf to people with disabilities.
"We want to open up those boundaries and let them know that your life is limitless, you can do anything you put your mind to.”
Adaptive Golf Savannah has had to move to keep making those opportunities available. The program that is usually at Hunter Army Airfield's course will hold clinics and its annual fundraising tournament at Crosswinds Golf Club.
"We're trying to get back into play. In order to do that, this golf tournament we hold governs everything we do ... the purpose of this tournament will be to raise funds so that we can continue to do our mission of adaptive golf and a free clinic to anyone with limitations.”
The tournament will be played June 6, with the goal of having the program up and running soon after.
"We're hoping to start back up, maybe not the first weekend in June, maybe the third weekend in June. And then we will continue with the first Saturday starting in July.”
Then these WTOC Community Champions will be able to get back to changing minds -- and lives -- by teaching golf.
"It’s a fabulous program. It’s amazing what we can do. Being out in nature and the greenery is great for individuals with PTSD or a lot of stress because it will help calm you down. We try to make it fun, engaging, entertaining.”
