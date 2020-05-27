Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 5-27-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall near Mount Pleasant, SC around 9:30am this morning. Bertha will quickly weaken over land and have no impact on our weather. Weak high pressure returns tonight into Thursday. A cold front will near the area Friday before finally passing early Sunday.
Today will be cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs 81-84.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with an 20% chance for showers and storms through midnight, lows 71-75.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 82-90.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, low in the low 70s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 60s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 80s.
