Everyday Heroes: Community Organized Relief Effort

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In Savannah, some WTOC Everyday Heroes are working to expand COVID-19 testing in the city.
The Community Organized Relief Effort, "CORE", is partnering with Harambee House, Agape Empowerment Ministries, and the City of Savannah for free COVID-19 testing.
The partnership includes training people to administer COVID-19 oral swab testing in the community.
Testing will be at the Savannah Civic this Thursday through Saturday. You can do either drive-up or walk-up testing.
