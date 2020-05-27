Everyday Heroes: Community Organized Relief Effort

By WTOC Staff | May 27, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 6:44 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In Savannah, some WTOC Everyday Heroes are working to expand COVID-19 testing in the city.

The Community Organized Relief Effort, "CORE", is partnering with Harambee House, Agape Empowerment Ministries, and the City of Savannah for free COVID-19 testing.

The partnership includes training people to administer COVID-19 oral swab testing in the community.

Testing will be at the Savannah Civic this Thursday through Saturday. You can do either drive-up or walk-up testing.

