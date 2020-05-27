Midway couple indicted on multiple child pornography charges

LIBERTY CO., Ga. (WTOC) - A couple from Midway has been indicted on multiple child pornography charges.
Officials say John Keegan is facing three counts of producing child pornography, one count of receiving child pornography, and one count of possessing it.
Meanwhile, Sharon Keegan is facing a count each of producing, distributing, and possessing child pornography.
The U.S. Southern District Prosecutor says undercover agents found images exploiting two minors on devices in the Keegan’s home.
The most serious of these charges carry a penalty of up to 30 years in prison, along with substantial financial penalties.
