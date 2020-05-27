Mother & Daughter Celebrate Educational Milestone Together

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Graduations look different across the country this year. That’s true for a different reason in Metter, where a mother and daughter both earned degrees from East Georgia State College this spring.
Audra Lee and Audra “Imani” Williams share a special bond, so it just makes sense that the mother and daughter completed their higher education together.
“My brother and I, we have a close relationship with our mother," Imani said. "She’s like our best friend. We need something, she’s there to listen to us.”
Audra wasn’t even considering pursuing this degree - her third- until Imani reached her senior year of high school.
“I never thought I would get that empty syndrome nest that everybody talks about,” Audra said.
“But she got it so hard,” Imani said.
“I got it hard. I kind of lost my identity of who Audra is," Audra said. "Been going to school off and on since I graduated high school. All those years I did it for them to make sure that those bills were paid. This time I did it for me.”
Imani had planned to complete her education and track career at Life University until injuries got in the way. When she considered her options, EGSC made the most sense. The two even took a class together.
“I help you and your brother both as kids, and now we’re in college together, and you actually get to help me. How did it feel?" Audra said.
“Don’t let her do your homework,” Imani joked.
Imani found out she could graduate in December. She decided not to take part in a graduation ceremony until May so that she and her mother could walk together.
“I found out I could graduate a week before graduation happened, so my former boss in the student bookstore, Amanda, was like, ‘I’m going to get you a cap and gown. I’m going to set them aside. You’re going to walk. I’m going to be there.’ And I was like, ‘No, don’t worry about it. I’m not going to walk this time. It’s not important right now. I’m just ready to get done. I’ll walk in May with my mom because she’s so excited right now.’"
That ceremony was canceled because of the pandemic, but they plan to walk across the stage in the fall. They’re looking forward to celebrating each others’ hard work with friends and family.
“I’m 22 years old, and for the past 22 and a half years I’ve known my mom to either work two jobs, work one job and go to school at nighttime," Imani said. "It makes me happy to call her my mom, and not just my mom, but my best friend as well and my classmate.”
“I’m proud of her. I am. I’m really proud of her,” Audra said.
Audra is considering returning to school again to pursue her bachelor’s degree in Psychology. She’s interested in someday helping child victims of domestic abuse. Imani plans to use her degree in exercise science to become an athletic trainer.
