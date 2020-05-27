253 new cases of COVID-19, and 6 additional deaths in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 253 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 more deaths in South Carolina.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 10,416, and those who have died to 446, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Deaths reported on Tuesday include four elderly individuals from Fairfield, Florence, Greenville, and Spartanburg counties, and two deaths occurred in young adults in Greenville and Lexington counties. Both young adults had underlying health conditions.
A total of 178,119 total tests have been conducted in the state by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs since March 5, 2020.
DHEC also announced today that 110,316 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in South Carolina since May 1.
Earlier this month, DHEC and its community partners set a goal to test two percent of the state’s population, or 110,000 South Carolinians, by May 31. As of today, South Carolina has exceeded that goal, according to DHEC officials.
“We want South Carolinians to know that DHEC is doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, and a key component of that is increasing our testing capacity,” said Rick Toomey, DHEC Director.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Tuesday, May 26 by county are listed below:
Aiken (3), Anderson (3), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (1), Calhoun (1), Charleston (8), Cherokee (3), Chester (3), Chesterfield (9), Clarendon (2), Colleton (2), Darlington (8), Dillon (4), Dorchester (1), Florence (7), Georgetown (2), Greenville (46), Greenwood (10), Horry (5), Jasper (1), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lee (9), Lexington (14), Marion (1), Marlboro (5), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (10), Pickens (3), Richland (21), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (36), Sumter (1), Union (3), Williamsburg (5), York (6)
State health officials are continuing to provide information on how South Carolinians can protect themselves against exposure to the virus including staying home if sick and minimizing contact with people outside their households. Other steps the public should take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to a healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
