New cellphone tracker tool helping find boaters in distress

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S Coast Guard and marine rescue crews are using a new tool that helps find boaters in distress.
It’s called an i911 application. It gives rescuers the ability to track cell phones up to 20 nautical miles offshore.
It’s not an app that you can download on your smartphone, rather, it’s for first responders only, according to the Coast Guard. It’s another tool they’ll be able to use to find boaters in distress.
“Anytime there would be a kayaker, paddleboarder, day sailor, a John boater, they don’t have electronic equipment such as VHF radio communications or even a GPS position devices, we would be able to pinpoint more precisely where they’re at especially if they’re not familiar with the area,” USCG Sector Charleston Chief Petty Officer Glenn Jimenez said.
In less than a month, the Coast Guard has conducted three different rescue operations along the Georgia Coast, including one Monday night.
Chief Petty Officer Jimenez points out boaters shouldn’t rely on i911 app tech to be found if they’re in distress. They should still outfit their vessel with emergency and communication equipment.
“Have an EPIR, that’s an emergency position indicating radio beacon. Make sure it’s properly registered. Let your family members know if you’re going out. Have a marine radio, and if you are going to go on a charter, check the credentials of the captain to ensure that they are properly certified,” Jimenez said.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.