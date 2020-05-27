Pandemic could change your hurricane evacuation plan

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County Emergency Management says it’s always important to stay prepared during hurricane season. But as they start to believe this season will be a busy one, they have a few extra tips.
“We rarely stop thinking about hurricane preparations, “Col. Niel Baxley said. 2020 is already proving itself to be a strange hurricane season. “This year with the pandemic, we got a whole new challenge with sheltering.”
As of Wednesday, two named storms have already formed before the official start of hurricane season on June 1. Emergency management wants people to prepare ahead of time.
“You need to be prepared, have your insurance up-to-date, your plans up-to-date, where you’re going to go, what you’re going to do, and in the pandemic, lifestyle, where are you going to go becomes very important.”
They say the most important question right now is where you will go in case of an evacuation. They say the pandemic does not stop because hurricane season has started. “So, if I’m going that way, where am I going to stay? If I’m staying with friends, are they going to accept me? Or have they isolated themselves and kept themselves safe.”
Even inside emergency management they will be taking precautions.
“We will be doing screening procedures because we just about cannot scale it back inside.”
After Wednesday’s tropical storm hit the northern part of the Lowcountry, they say even now, people should prepare for weather events.
“Just prepare for some flooding. That’s what we’re worried about now, is freshwater flooding.”
They suggest having a hurricane fund in case a storm interrupts your family’s daily routine for several days in a row. They say it’s always better to be safe than sorry.
