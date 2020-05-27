Person of interest wanted in hit-and-run incident at Berwick shopping center parking lot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection to a hit-and-run that left one person injured earlier this month.
It happened on May 4 in the Kroger parking lot at the Berwick Market Place on Ogeechee Road. Police say they believe the woman was driving a white Toyota Camry and has damage to the back bumper.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Chatham County Police right away.
