Red Gate Farms making adjustments to keep people safe, happy on wedding days

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Getting married during the COVID-19 pandemic looks a lot different. It’s also forced many wedding venues to cancel or postpone weddings.
The sales and venue manager at Red Gate Farms said though a lot of things had to be put on hold due to the pandemic, love has still been in the air and they have had to make adjustments to fulfill the needs of people wanting to tie the knot.
Around this time is usually peak season for Red Gate Farms when it comes to weddings, but lately, things have been pretty quiet.
Venue manager Melanie Marchand says they have been conducting tours through FaceTime for people wanting to book a wedding at any of their three venues. Luckily for them, many couples are from out of town, so it's worked for now.
Although having to cancel weddings hasn't been ideal, they have slowly been getting back to normal with people starting to book wedding venue tours starting in June.
She said getting married is a very special moment, so they're doing everything they can to accommodate couples for their special day. However, they have noticed people booking smaller weddings than they normally would due to the pandemic.
"We had around 20 weddings for the spring that we had to reschedule but we were able to accommodate all of those couples and reschedule them. It's going to make for an extremely busy fall at Red Gate, really busy for us. Fall is normally busy but then working in all the weddings that were rescheduled is going to make it even more busy,” Marchand said.
Marchand said most of their venues are outdoors, so it makes it easier to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
They are requiring all employees to wear masks and they have plenty of hand sanitizing stations available.
