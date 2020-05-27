Savannah hotel occupancy takes a dip during pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tourism has been hit especially hard due to the pandemic. It’s evident in Savannah when you look at hotel occupancy rates.
Last month, was out of the ordinary for hotels in Savannah.
“All of the rooms in the historic district, of all of them available only six percent were used, about twenty percent for all of Chatham County.”
According to Tourism and Leadership council CEO Michael Owens, hotel occupancy would normally be above 90 percent this time of year, however the Memorial Day weekend did help boost those numbers.
“The holiday weekend was a one-off with higher occupancies that we projected to see roughly 75 percent or so for the Chatham County market with higher occupancies in Tybee Island," Owens said. “What we’re seeing now is what we’re calling the new normal.”
He said weekend occupancy has been stronger than weekdays but for hotel managers like Mitch Linder, they said that dip has been tough.
"As a group of HLC hotels, we run about 85 percent occupancy for the year and the month of May it will probably be around 30 percent, so it’s a big drop off.”
Linder runs the Marshall House and said they have been patient through the process and have made changes to make guests feel at ease.
“We’ve added masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, we have shields at the desk to have that barrier between the guests checking in," Linder said. "We’ve gone to a touchless check-in, so before the guests get here they’re checking in, giving us their information, verifying it so when they get here we’re giving them their keys.”
Owens said they predict that the Savannah tourism market will recover closer to 2023.
