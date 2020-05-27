Savannah man charged with possession of child pornography

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.
Phillip Ryan Smart, 31, was arrested on Friday, May 22, at his home.
Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit, assisted the Savannah Police Department's Special Victims Unit and active members of the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in the execution of a search warrant.
This investigation was part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify suspects involved in the child pornography trade.
Anyone with information about this case or any other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.