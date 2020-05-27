Savannah Police investigate second flashing incident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the second time in about a week, Savannah police are investigating a flashing incident.
Savannah’s Eastside Precinct posted Tuesday that a woman exercising near Mayfair Park reported a man sexually exposed himself to her.
There are some differences in the suspect and vehicle description in this latest case compared to the one last week. But it’s a similar incident and one that has SPD patrolling in the Mayfair area.
Cruising down Dale Drive, we saw a Savannah Police officer keeping a keen eye on the neighborhood. Another officer posted up just down the street from where the reported crime happened, near Mayfair Park and pool.
Savannah’s Eastside Precinct alerted the public on their Facebook page yesterday that while a woman was jogging in this area, a man driving a newer model gray-colored Chevy Impala with specialty rims stopped her, asking for directions to Paulsen Street.
He asked her to write the directions down, according to police, and when he handed her a pen and paper, reportedly sexually exposed himself to the jogger.
The woman told police the suspect was a black man, overweight, in his early 30’s with scruffy facial hair and wearing athletic clothes at the time.
Police say if the suspect is seen again in the area to call 911 immediately.
