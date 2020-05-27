Shooting incident leads to juvenile’s arrest, no injuries

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A juvenile was arrested after a shooting incident on Grahamville Road in Ridgeland on Wednesday evening, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
No one was injured during the incident. The juvenile has been charged with four counts of Attempted Murder, four counts of Possession of a Weapon During A Violent Crime and four counts of Pointing and Presenting A Weapon.
An adult female and juvenile male were also arrested for weapons and assault charges.
