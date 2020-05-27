Suspects arrested for selling drugs, firearms in Southeast Ga.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Five suspects have been arrested for distributing narcotics and illegally selling firearms across multiple counties in Southeast Georgia.
Liberty, Long, and McIntosh County law enforcement worked with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives to identify and arrest the suspects.
Tyler Marshall, John Christopher Hope, Jr., Myra Prevatt, Rosaleen Fonseca Behnke, and Michael Thomas Haggerty all face various drug, weapon and robbery charges, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Liberty County sheriff, this investigation also helped solve several other criminal incidents in the area. Two home invasions, an armed robbery at a gas station and a crash resulting in the death of Tony Boston.
Boston was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on East Oglethorpe Highway in June of 2018. Boston died from his injuries while at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.
Behnke and Haggerty have also been charged with conspiracy to violate Georgia controlled substance which resulted in the death of another in relation to the Boston case, according to the sheriff’s office.
