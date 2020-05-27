Tropical Storm Bertha forms off the South Carolina coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Storm Bertha has formed in the southwestern Atlantic, just off the middle South Carolina coast.
The area of low pressure that has been tracked for a few days along the Florida Peninsula was classified Invest 91-L on Tuesday and has since been upgraded to Tropical Storm Bertha.
Heavy rain, gusty winds, minor coast flooding and isolated severe weather are possible along the middle and upper South Carolina coasts; including the Charleston Metro, Myrtle Beach Metro and Pee Dee of South Carolina.
Locally, the forecast remains unchanged as the more significant, direct, impacts remain to our north. Scattered showers and storms are in Wednesday’s forecast along with choppier-than-normal sea conditions and an elevated risk of rip currents.
