Wednesday: Low pressure moves north and scattered rain continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s muggy and damp outside with a chance of spotty showers through the morning commute. Patchy fog is also possible.
An area of low pressure is forecast to move inland along the middle South Carolina coast, or perhaps the Pee Dee of South Carolina, later this morning. The National Hurricane Center gives this system a 30% chance of tropical development before landfall, as of 6:30 a.m. Even if it does develop, no forecast changes are expected across that region and certainly none for our area.
Temperatures warm to near 80° by noon; peaking in the low to mid-80s by mid-afternoon. It’ll be warmest well inland and southwest of the Savannah Metro. Scattered showers and storms are possible later this morning and afternoon.
One, or two, storms may produce gustier breezes and heavy rain.
The chance of rain lessens a bit this evening, but isolated showers remain possible. Scattered rain and storms are possible each afternoon through the rest of the work-week.
A cold front approaches this weekend and could spawn a few new showers and storms, followed by stunning weather early next week; cooler, drier and sunnier.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.