Bryan Co. sheriff candidate Mark Crowe touts passion for public service, business leadership experience

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Mark Crowe’s passion for public service began as soon as he could legally do so. When he was a senior in high school, he signed up to be a volunteer firefighter at the then Pembroke-Bryan County Volunteer Fire Department.
It’s that life-long dedication to public service that’s prepared him to be the next sheriff, he said.
As sheriff - he would bring “a new vision” - a slogan he’s displayed on campaign signs. He explained what part of that vision means.
“Officer retention -trying to keep good people there by paying them well and treating them well. The other part of that is training,” Crowe said.
The state of Georgia requires 20 hours of training. Crowe wants to raise the bar in Bryan County.
“I want to implement training measures and mandate some training measures that our officers have to continuously train throughout the year. And if it winds up being 300 to 400 hours, so be it" he said. "I want them to be the best they can be and well trained.”
When it comes to managing people and a budget- Crowe pointed to his time as an owner and operator of a Napa Auto Parts store in Pembroke for five years, which he sold in 2010.
"It gave me a lot of insight on how to manage money. How to run a good business, how to run it successfully."
He’s also served as the Pembroke police chief for four years, which he said gave him the experience needed to lead a law enforcement department.
"I thought it would help me along the way in my progress to become the next sheriff, and it did."
His time there didn’t end well. In 2013, the Pembroke City Council terminated him over controversy involving the repairs of a damaged police cruiser.
Looking back, he said that time has shaped how he handles conflict now.
“I’m always one to try to resolve conflict. It’s so much better for us to work together than try to work apart,” Crowe said.
Crowe voluntarily resigned from the Bryan Couty Sheriff’s department in December so he could ethically campaign to be the next sheriff. He is one of five listed on the Republican primary ballot.
To learn more about him follow his Facebook page and his campaign website.
Editor’s Note: The Georgia primary is June 9. One of the biggest races in Coastal Georgia is the Bryan County sheriff’s election. The sheriff’s seat hasn’t been open in 26 years since Sheriff Clyde Smith took office in 1994. He is retiring.
There are six candidates in the running. Five of those are on the Republican ticket. One is on the Democrat ticket.
WTOC is profiling each sheriff’s candidate in alphabetical order.
