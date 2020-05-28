Coastal Ga. Botanical Gardens reopens Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking to get out of the house Thursday, you can take a stroll through the gardens. The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens at the Historic Bamboo Farm will re-open on Thursday, May 28, following the Coronavirus shutdown.
After being closed for two months, Director Tim Davis says they’re ready to safely welcome back guests. He says exploring the gardens is a great way to get out of the house in a safe way.
Fortunately, almost everything is outside at the Botanical Gardens so there aren’t too many changes. Something that will be different is its operating hours. For the time being, the gardens will open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They’re introducing a no contact check-in system where staff members will ask attendees a few questions before allowing them in to explore.
Staff members also ask that people always stay six feet away from other families. Masks are not required but they are highly recommended.
The director says after having the gates closed for so long, the gardeners are excited to show off their work.
The Trustees Garden is a popular spot at the gardens. It’s where a lot of fresh produce is grown. Davis says you may even see some new plants growing there next time you visit.
And one of the biggest events at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens is the December Nights and Holiday Lights event. It draws thousands of people to the gardens every year. The staff spends months putting up lights and transforming the bamboo farm into a wonderland full of holiday light displays.
With the Coronavirus canceling and altering so many events this year, WTOC asked Davis if they were planning to have the event this holiday season. He says although it is hard to say where we will be by the end of the year when it comes to COVID-19, the gardens is looking at having some type of light event. He says they may look into making this year’s event a drive-thru so families can stay in their cars and enjoy the lights from a safe distance.
“That’s a huge shift for us. The logistics of that are pretty big. But we are planning to do something one way or the other,” said Davis.
The Botanical Gardens will re-open Thursday morning at 10 a.m. Normally, the gardens would charge admission but due to their no contact protocol, they currently are not. Instead, they ask that attendees slip some money into their donation box if they can.
To find out more about the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens at the Historic Bamboo Farm, click here.
