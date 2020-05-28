Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 5-28-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will move into the area Friday and before dissipating Saturday. A second cold front will finally pass by early Sunday. This will keep a lot of clouds and scattered rain and storm chances. Much drier and slightly cooler air arrives Sunday into next week.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with an 30% chance for showers and storms through midnight, lows 71-75.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs 82-88.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 60s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 80s.
