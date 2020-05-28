DHEC director announces resignation amid coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The leader of South Carolina health agency announced on Wednesday that he is stepping down.
Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Rick Toomey submitted his letter of resignation to the board during a meeting. He said that the board accepted that resignation.
Toomey cited health issues as a reason behind his resignation. He recently had to take a couple of weeks off because he was dealing with blood pressure issues. He said he will be taking the time to spend time with family, especially his new grandson.
His last day will be June 10.
Toomey’s resignation comes as the state, nation and world continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Henry McMaster said despite that, he believes DHEC will be able to carry on and continue fighting the spread of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, DHEC announced 207 new cases of the coronavirus and 20 additional deaths due to the virus.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,623 and those who have died to 466.
