Eagles unveil phased return plan for football team

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern Eagles have made known their plans for the football team to return to Statesboro.
Athletic director Jared Benko confirmed to WTOC Wednesday night the Eagles’ plan for a phased return beginning June 1. Players will return in six phases with 20-30 players coming back to Bulloch County in each phase. When players return, they will be tested for COVID-19 and then self-isolate on off-campus sites for 14 days. If the player tests negative, he will be allowed to begin working out on day 15.
“This is a very conservative, responsible plan,” Benko says. “We feel like it best insures the safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff."
The return phases will be June 1, 4, 8, 11, 15, and 18. Benko says the workouts players will begin after self-isolation will be supervised lifting.
“It allows us to scale in. I think that in essence will allow a better facilitation of both testing, isolation, and monitoring," Benko says. "So it will inevitably prepare you for if something if something does come up, you can address it with a lot of specificity and not a herd mentality of everyone at once.”
Benko says for now, this return plan is just for the football program. But the school hopes to follow a similar script for other Eagle sports as well.
