Good News: Country Financial donating to the community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local businesses that have been able to keep working during the health crisis have been helping those that have had to shut down.
A national insurance company with offices across the Coastal Empire is giving back to the local communities where it operates.
"Our business is generally tied to relationships, one on one. Everything that has happened, we really had to find non-touch methods to get back in front of our customers.
Phil Haug has seen his business continue somewhat unaffected by going virtual during the health crisis. But he has been more impressed by seeing Country Financial get out on front of its customers' COIVID-19 related problems.
"All told, we've injected over $50,000, almost 100 percent has gone directly to local city, local police, local government, the hospitals, though the local businesses. We've really tried to get it through filtered directly to them.”
Every one of the company's 38 offices in Southeast Georgia has donated money within its community during the pandemic. "Savannah, Brunswick, Jesup, Hinesville, Rincon, Pooler.”
But they have also looked for ways to double the impact of the donation.
"We've got a lot of first responders, a lot of hospital workers that need help, need support. So, what we've done is we've gone to the businesses that are still open and said, we want to buy coffee from your coffee shop. We want to buy meals for EMTs at the hospital. We went to a restaurant in Waynesboro and purchased a meal for all 110 employees at Burke County Hospital. So, we were able to show our appreciation and support for the hospital and also help support local business.”
The efforts are an expansion of Country Financials’ one-year old Operation Helping Heroes Program in which individual agents put up their own money and the company matches it. The program initially helped military families but changed directions when the pandemic started affecting the economy, "We do a lot of business on Main Street. And Main Street is the small businesses, the mom and pop shops. We’re financially secure, stable. We’ve got the ability to support our communities, so we need to step up and do that.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.