Kemp extends state of emergency to mid-July

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp and other top state officials held a press conference Thursday afternoon on the latest about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kemp extended the state of emergency — for the third time — to July 12, 11:59 p.m.
“This declaration plays a critically important role in our battle against COVID-19,” Kemp said. “It allows for enhanced partnerships between the private and public sectors for our healthcare infrastructure, procurement of supplies, and coordination across all levels of government.”
Kemp also signed a new executive order extending specific safety precautions for overnight summer camps and summer school, along with outlines for reopening shuttered businesses.
The governor said the shelter-in-place for those 65 and older and the medically-fragile will continue through June 12. He said there are expectations for necessary activities, like work, medical appointments, and grocery shopping.
Starting Monday, the number of gatherings can increase from 10 to 25, if the six-foot distance is maintained.
“Starting May 31, 2020, overnight summer camps are permitted in Georgia if they meet thirty-three specific criteria for reopening in addition to the requirements for operating a non-critical infrastructure business. Starting June 1, 2020, bars and nightclubs can decide to reopen if they comply with strict sanitation and social distancing rules, all crafted to reflect industry practices and mitigate health risk,” Kemp said. “To open their doors, bars and nightclubs must meet thirty-nine mandatory measures to ensure patron well-being. Just to name a few, those include screening workers for illness, limiting the number of people in the building to twenty-five people or thirty-five percent of total occupancy, requiring the facility to be thoroughly and regularly sanitized, only serving drinks to seated patrons or those in designated areas, limiting party size to six people, and preventing patrons from congregating. To provide clarity for banquet facilities, private event facilities, and private reception venues, we are adding them to the same category as restaurants and dine-in services so they have clear directives for operating. This change will be a big help as these facilities reschedule important events for families — especially weddings — in coming weeks.”
