Liberty County EMA prepared for possible second wave of COVID-19

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County’s EMA director said the agency was not prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation was constantly changing which made it a challenge.
According to EMA director, the county did not have enough personal protective equipment, and the agency didn’t realize how important testing is in stopping the spread of the virus.
As the state of the pandemic worsened, these are things the agency learned and is now preparing for in the event of another wave.
Director Larry Logan said he talks to the Department of Health and other local health facilities every day. Health officials are warning of a second wave of the virus, possibly in the fall.
Logan said the agency is preparing for this, but he does have concerns if the wave comes during hurricane season.
“Sheltering will have to consider social distancing. There will be a need for more shelters,” he said. “There will be a need for more buses to transport people, based on social distancing. It’s just going to create a lot of ways, different things that have to take place.”
Logan wants to remind residents that the CDC hasn’t eased up on its social distancing guidelines; and just as the county is preparing for another wave of the coronavirus, residents should be preparing for one too.
