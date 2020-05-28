Gov. Kemp: Bars, nightclubs can reopen on June 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM/WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and other state officials held a news conference Thursday to provide an update on COVID-19.
During the news conference, Gov. Kemp announced that he is renewing the Public Health State of Emergency until July 12.
Starting next week, the allowed size of gatherings has been increased from six people to 25.
Bars and night clubs will be able to reopen on Monday, June 1. There will be strict guidelines those businesses will have to follow.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
