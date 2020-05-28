Running through the pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we continue to navigate a new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’s become clear many have taken this time to make healthy living their own new normal.
A decision that has lead them outdoors to get some much needed fresh air and maybe even pick up a new healthy hobby.
One of the more popular choices, running, something the owner of Fleet Feet in Savannah, Mike Nadeau, is seeing firsthand.
“As this has unfolded in the last four to six weeks one of the things I have noticed on my way to work is a lot more people out running around Daffin Park, Forsyth Park, and it’s been fantastic for me to see.”
More and more people lacing them up and taking off towards a healthier lifestyle.
Many for the first time.
Which often leads them to Nadeau at Fleet Feet in Savannah.
“A lot of new faces coming in which is great to see and everybody seems to lead with, ‘I haven’t been a runner before but I wanted to give it a go, wanted to try it out,'” said Nadeau.
One of those new customers, Rodney Magwood.
“I’m most definitely doing preventative maintenance.”
Rodney, like others, feeling motivated especially after seeing the impact of COVID-19.
“It pushed me to do it. You look at this disease, this COVID thing walking around here, so it’s like you got to really get your immune system up so you got to get up and move and stay active.”
Staying active and staying safe.
“You get out there you can do it on your own,” said Nadeau.
At your own pace.
“Don’t worry about running. I see the people blazing, I just let them go. You’ll get there,” said Magwood.
Finding a new community that's just you're size.
“You’re a runner whether you’re walking, running, sprinting, whatever. You’re a runner and you’re out there trying your best,” said Nadeau.
If you are thinking about picking up running for the first time or maybe the first time in a long time Nadeau encourages you to ease your way into it.
Of course, he says Fleet Feet is always there to help if you need it.
In fact they're offering free training programs online right now.
If you’d like more information on those just head over to their Facebook page.
