Savannah city council discusses arena project, use of masks in city buildings

“We’ll be sending out an administrative order tomorrow that will require masks in all city buildings for both employees in their workplaces, and as well as any visitors from the general public. Masks will be provided for those who do not bring their own, although the city encourages any visitors to bring their own mask, but one will be provided if the visitor does not have a mask in order to conduct city business. Its just an additional safeguard that the city needs to encourage for many obvious reasons to protect both the employees as well as the visitors. In addition to that, starting Monday, the city will require temperature checks for anyone entering into public buildings," said City Manager Pat Monohan.