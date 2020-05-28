Savannah city council discusses arena project, use of masks in city buildings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday night the Savannah city council held another virtual meeting discussing everything from the proposed arena, to the pandemic, to the death of George Floyd.
Mayor of Savannah, Van Johnson, began the meeting by addressing George Floyd’s death in Minneappolis. The unarmed black man shown on a video telling police he cannot breathe who died in police custody. Mayor Johnson telling those watching that it could have been him and felt like a weight on his back.
“We never want anything like that to happen in Savannah, and we need to be sure that we work every day to ensure that it doesn’t happen," said Mayor Johnson.
Prior to the council meeting, the council held a workshop. There was some news coming out of the workshop you may need if you need to visit a public building in the near future.
“We’ll be sending out an administrative order tomorrow that will require masks in all city buildings for both employees in their workplaces, and as well as any visitors from the general public. Masks will be provided for those who do not bring their own, although the city encourages any visitors to bring their own mask, but one will be provided if the visitor does not have a mask in order to conduct city business. Its just an additional safeguard that the city needs to encourage for many obvious reasons to protect both the employees as well as the visitors. In addition to that, starting Monday, the city will require temperature checks for anyone entering into public buildings," said City Manager Pat Monohan.
Continuing with the arena project, the council voted 6-3 in favor of allowing Monohan to execute contract modification to allow for early release packages for the arena in an amount up to just over $22 million.
“We have to get this thing done on time, and on budget, and this action, even admit COVID-19, which was unpredictable, is going to have widespread challenges, this action today is going to get us on time and on budget,” said Alderman Nick Palumbo.
The council is set to meet again on June 11.
