Savannah City Council discussing upgrades for railroad crossings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council will decide on approving a project that would enhance safety measures at five mid-town railroad crossings, and close two others.
It’ll cost one and a half million dollars but will be funded completely by the Federal Railway-Highway Crossings program.
For months, the City of Savannah has been working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to upgrade the safety of railroad crossings on the Savannah and Old Fort Railroad line.
“The challenge has really been the cost. It’s been a large cost to install safety equipment on the ten intersections that don’t have any. And it’s been hard for us to find funding opportunities to install that safety equipment,” Acting Assistant to the City Manager, Joe Shearouse, Jr. said.
In addition to the safety upgrades, Shearouse says two redundant crossings will be closed, both in low-traffic areas.
“You’ll also see some fresh paint. They will be doing re-striping and marking along the entire rail line which will examines all of the signage, striping and marking of all the crossings to make sure they’re up to date, fresh and placed in the correct locations,” Shearouse said.
But for those hoping to hear fewer horn blasts, the improvements won’t be quite enough to make the area eligible for a quiet zone.
“This particular safety project will not have any effect on horns at all, it is strictly to increase safety of the crossings. However, it will make us closer, more eligible for the application of a quiet zone,” Shearouse said.
If passed by council, work on the crossings will start in January of 2021.
