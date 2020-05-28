Statesboro Police chief issues statement to citizens regarding incident in Minneapolis

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department chief has issued a statement regarding the video in Minneapolis of a white police officer seen kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed black man during an arrest, even after the man said he couldn't breathe and stopped moving.
The video recorded Monday by a bystander shows the officer with his knee on George Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd is on the ground with his face against the pavement. Floyd died on Monday.
Statesboro Police Chief Mark Broadhead’s statement was posted to the department’s Facebook page on Thursday.
In part, Chief Broadhead said, “There are many of you in our community who are big supporters of the police and may have conflicted feelings about how to react to this video. In many instances, more context is needed in order to effectively judge police conduct shown on video... but this is not one of those instances. You can support the police and not support the actions of these officers.”
You can read the full statement from Chief Broadhead below:
The four officers involved in the incident were fired on Tuesday. The Minneapolis mayor has stated he believes that the officer should be charged in Floyd’s death.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.