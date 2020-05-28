Thursday: Scattered, Afternoon, Thunderstorms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the low to mid-70s. It’s very muggy this morning. An isolated shower is possible, but most are forecast to remain dry through the morning commute.
Temperatures warm into the low and mid-80s by noon; peaking in the upper 80s to near 90 away from the beach.
Scattered showers and storms bubble up this afternoon. A few may produce a lot of lightning and gusty breezes, in addition to heavy rain - very summer like. More scattered storms are in the forecast Friday and Saturday afternoons. Each afternoon, a storm or two may be on the stronger side.
A cold front slides through Sunday; cooler, drier and sunnier weather filtering in behind it lasting into the middle of next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.