Town of Hilton Head Island responding to incident involving alligator removal from Legendary Golf

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Town of Hilton Head Island has responded to an incident involving an alligator removed from Legendary Golf.
The incident caused controversy on social media. Town Manager Steve Riley released the following statement:
“We are deeply concerned about the egregious and unacceptable behavior that took place during the removal of an alligator from Legendary Golf on Tuesday evening and the disturbing videos circulating through the media.
We understand that the removal of this alligator was allegedly performed under a permit issued to the Town by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, which was subsequently transferred to a private entity, Critter Management. We are investigating the circumstances surrounding these actions in conjunction with both state and local agencies.
However, we strongly condemn the manner in which this animal was treated and the outrageous actions the Critter Management staff allowed to occur.
As a Town, we advocate for the protection of wildlife and the natural resources of the environment we live in. It is unfortunate that people at the scene chose to make a spectacle of this situation and behave in a manner completely contrary to the core values and beliefs we, as Island residents, hold dear.”
