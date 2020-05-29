Another ‘Feed Our City’ event set for May 30 in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another "Feed Our City" event is happening this Saturday, May 30.
State Representative Carl Gilliard and his volunteers plan to hand out more than 2,000 hot meals at the Liberty City Community Center on Mills B Lane Boulevard starting at noon and continue until the meals run out. Cars will drive up, pop the trunk, and then a volunteer will place the food inside the vehicle.
Mayor Pro Tem Estella Shabazz is also helping out with this event.
