Bryan Co. sheriff candidate Mike Fordham

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Ask him about his home and Mike Fordham will tell you his affection for the community runs deep.
“The citizens of Bryan County really took care of my family,” Fordham said. “My son is a success story because of the citizens of Bryan County because a lot of the times I simply was not there because the call of duty had me somewhere else.”
That call to duty included a combat tour in Iraq during Operation Enduring Freedom. He also led the criminal investigations division for the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office during that time.
"I have a lot of experience of keeping a lot of irons in the fire as my grandmother would say. And your sheriff's office in Bryan County has a lot of moving pieces. Law enforcement is just one part of that."
He’s worked in law enforcement for 44 years - recently retiring from the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office to run a campaign for the job. He’s also retired from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in 2011 where he worked as a special agent.
If elected as sheriff, Fordham said his focus is straight forward: New equipment, more training and staff retention.
“People are the most important part of any organization,” he said.
To do fund those efforts, he would make the case to county commissioners who approve the sheriff’s budget, and also look to other funding sources that have worked for other departments across the country. It would involve setting up a nonprofit for the sheriff’s office.
“...A 501c3 foundation where corporate industry can be a part of the law enforcement and the criminal justice systems within the area where those corporations serve,” he said.
He retired in January sheriff’s office. But also that month - the Georgia council that certifies law enforcement placed Fordham’s certification on probation for 12 months. The probation is because of military criminal charges that involved physical and sexual abuse of his then wife. It’s a relationship the Army’s commanding general described as abusive in a reprimand letter after a military investigation upheld charges of aggravated sexual assault and assault consummated by a battery.
In an interview, WTOC asked what Fordham he has to say to voters who are concerned about that.
" My certification is in tact. I’ve already talked with POST. I’m eligible to receive levels of higher certification to include the certification required of a sheriff by the Georgia Sheriff’s Association that’s administered through POST. So I’m eligible to serve as your sheriff. Those things have been litigated, decided and I’m not going to try to take the place of someone who has made decisions for things that may have happened or not happened in the past."
“Those cases have been decided. It would be inappropriate for me to make comments on decisions made by a former commander in the United States Army. I retired honorable. I retired at the rank of Colonel and I retain my top security clearance, which is significant in the military.”
Editor’s Note: The Georgia primary is June 9. One of the biggest races in Coastal Georgia is the Bryan County sheriff’s election. The sheriff’s seat hasn’t been open in 26 years since Sheriff Clyde Smith took office in 1994. He is retiring.
There are six candidates in the running. Five of those are on the Republican ticket. One is on the Democrat ticket.
WTOC is profiling each sheriff’s candidate in alphabetical order.
