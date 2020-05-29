Damp, warm start to the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s ahead of scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon. One or two of these storms could become strong with brief gusty wind and heavy rain.
Tybee Tides: 7.1' 2:04PM I 1.4' 8:32PM I 8.0' 2:23AM
If you have outdoor plans, make sure you are keeping an eye on the WTOC Weather app. The thunderstorm chance subsides after sunset, but showers will linger Friday evening.
We'll see another decent chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Once again, one or two of these storms could produce brief gusty wind but the overall severe threat is low. A front pushes in on Saturday, but we won't feel much cooler on Sunday.
Showers linger Sunday morning with highs returning to the mid 80s. High pressure settles in early next week, with sunnier and drier weather returning. Highs start out in the low to mid 80s, but we'll be back near 90 degrees by Thursday afternoon.
There’s a 50% chance a subtropical depression forms over the next two days in the Central Atlantic but it poses no risk to the United States.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
