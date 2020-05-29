Ga workers raise concerns over unemployment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -More than 581,000 people are unemployed in the state of Georgia as of the end of April.
Some are still waiting for their first unemployment check.
That includes Joe Moore and Julio Ortiz from Hinesville. They were two out of the more than 600 people laid off from Gulfstream on May 1st.
After a month of silence from the Georgia Department of Labor, Moore received his unemployment payment on Friday but only for that first week. Ortiz says he’s still waiting for his first payment.
They say losing your job is already stressful, and the Department of Labor hasn’t made it any easier.
“I wasn’t sure if I had maybe filled something out incorrectly, so when I tried to reach out to unemployment, it would take you straight to voicemail,” said Moore.
“I call every other day, email probably twice a week, and it’s just the same thing," said Ortiz. "It’s the same, it’s like a broken record.”
WTOC spoke to the Department of Labor’s commissioner, who is discouraging people from calling just to “check-up” on a claim. He says only call if you know something is wrong.
An individual claim can take up to 35 days for the first payment, compared to an employer-filed claim, which could take a week.
