GS, Lunsford agree to one year contract extension

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Chad Lunsford and Georgia Southern have agreed on a one year contract extension, keeping him in Statesboro through 2024.
Lunsford has led the Eagles to a 19-13 record since taking over the program midway through the 2017 season and back-to-back bowl appearances in 2018 and 2019.
“My family and I would like to thank [Georgia Southern president Dr. Kyle Marrero], Jared Benko, and the athletic foundation for this contract extension,” Lunsford says in a statement released by the school. “Our program is on the rise and we are excited about the commitment shown to us as well as our commitment to give back to the university and the athletic department.”
Georgia Southern will open their third full season under Lunsford September 5 at Boise State.
