Hilton Head Island to restore services at town parks

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) -The town of Hilton Head Island will restore all park services beginning on Saturday, May 30th.
This will include all bathrooms, playgrounds, and picnic shelters. The main facilities that will reopen include:
- Chaplin Community Park - dog park, tennis courts and recreational fields
- Bristol Sports Arena
- Veterans' Park
- Green Shell Park
- Hilton Head Park
- Cordillo Tennis
- Compass Rose Park
League and event organizers are required to follow a strict list of guidelines, including:
- Maintain a list of all participants present at each event and have contact information on file.
- Conduct daily symptom assessments (self-evaluation).
- Operate any concessions in compliance with SCDHEC standards and additional protocols.
- Ensure coaches wear masks at all times. When feasible, staff and volunteers should wear masks within the sports facility.
- Schedule to allow for adequate buffer times between games to allow spectators, players and coaches to enter and exit the facility with limited interaction.
- Make sure spectators adhere to social distancing requirements.
Practices will resume on Saturday, and games may resume on June 15th.
