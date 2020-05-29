Hilton Head Regional Hospital relaxing visitor rules

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Regional Hospital is relaxing its rules on visitors.
They say they will still be taking precautions to protect those inside.
Hilton Head Regional Hospital is starting to allow visitors into its patient’s room. Specifically, one visitor per patient per day. But this change is not without caution
Right now if you come to the hospital they are going to start out by screening you. And then they are going to ask you a series of questions to make sure you are safe to go inside.
Those questions will ask, have you felt feverish, had trouble breathing, signs of physical ailments, or other issues?
Then, they will give you a mask. They are also asking visitors to use hand sanitizer frequently.
The hospital said they know visitors are important to the healing process, and they want to provide that for their patients. But they are also closely monitoring the situation in case COVID-19 cases spike even higher in the region.
They say they feel confident in this decision because of their track record so far.
“I think everyone should know we focus really hard on creating a safe environment. So much so that throughout this entire process we’ve had no staff that needs to be quarantine. We’ve had no physicians that need to be quarantine. We’ve done a great job of using our personal protective equipment safely. We’ve created a safe environment and now we are excited to allow visitors in with the understanding that they are going to be screen, they are going to wear masks, and they are going to have their temperature taken," said Hilton Head Regional Hospital CEO Jeremy Clark.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.