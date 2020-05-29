Indecent exposure arrest may be connected to other cases

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - An arrest by one police department might offer answers for others. Metter Police detectives say they got a handful of reports last fall of a man approaching women who were away from their cars or homes who were approached by a man. They said he started a conversation and then exposed himself to them.
Police say they worked the cases and had enough evidence to point to Diego Mendosa as a suspect. As they began looking for him, they learned that other agencies had cases too.
“We started noticing that more incidents were occurring in other jurisdictions, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Statesboro Police Deptartment," said Captain Kevin Wadley.
Wadley says Metter Police have a hold on Mendosa with the jail if or when he’s released on bond from the other charges. There’s also a federal hold on him as well.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.