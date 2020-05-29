Jesup Drive-In sees growth during pandemic

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) -Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen businesses slow down or shut down their operations. But at the Jesup Drive-In, the co-owner calls the pandemic a “rebirth” for the drive-in industry.
“Drive-in’s have been shut down for the last 50 years, not opening.”
Since re-opening at the end of April, under Governor Brian Kemp’s executive order, the owner says the drive-in has seen a 200 percent increase in customer compared to this time last year.
And they’re coming from all over.
“We drove in from Jacksonville. We drove from Savannah. We drove from Brunswick. We drove from Macon," said co-owner Ralph Hickox.
The drive-in has implemented strict policies - cash isn’t accepted, tickets must be bought online, only one person in the bathroom, and movie goers cannot leave their cars.
Hickox believes this is why customers come to the drive-in.
They’re bored at home, and he says the drive-in is a safe outdoor activity.
“It’s a big deal for us to maintain what we’re doing, and to maintain this as a safe environment. We have taken extreme precautions.”
Hickox says operations have been running smoothly, but it’s been a challenge with what movies to shows, as the movie industry has taken a hit from the pandemic.
“They’re just not releasing any movies.”
Hickox says the drive-in is getting opportunities to be used as a venue for church services. Most recently, it was chosen to host the Georgia Grown Summer Concert Series, a socially-distanced live music concert.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.