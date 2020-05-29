New COVID-19 treatment drug being used in Coastal Empire hospitals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health has distributed more than 18,000 viles of a COVID-19 treatment drug known as Remdesivir. They have delivered it to 85 hospitals this week and it will treat more than 1,600 patients, even some here locally in the Coastal Empire.
The drug has not been approved by the FDA for widespread use, but they did authorize the emergency use of the medication. It’s shown effective against COVID-19 and bringing hope to local doctors at St. Joseph’s hospital.
“We’re very optimistic about receiving this medication," said Dr. Michael Perkins, Critical Care St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System. "We’ve had limited resources so far to battle this disease and now we know we have a medication that we can trust and provide even better care for our patients.”
The boxes of medication arrived late Thursday night and provides promise for patients diagnosis with COVID-19. It was part of a delivery from the Georgia Department of Public Health to local hospitals like St. Joseph’s where they can begin using it immediately. Remdesivir was created to fight the Ebola virus, but has also shown to help COVID-19 patients recover faster.
“It works by directly interfering with the viruses ability to replicate," explained Dr. Perkins. "So a person who is suffering from this disease and has high levels of the virus in their body and in their lungs when they are given this medication the virus has a much tougher time surviving and thriving within the body.”
Remdesivir is given by IV for up to 10 days. There are still very limited amounts of this new treatment drug, so health systems like St. Joseph’s/Candler will reserve the medication for those who are hospitalized and show signs of developing severe pneumonia.
“The patients that benefit the most are those that are showing signs of early pneumonia," said Dr. Michael Perkins. "So in the phases of early pneumonia where we expect it to start to get whose when given this medication early we know from the results that recovering from the illness is faster.”
St. Joseph’s/Candler has ten cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. Dr. Perkins tells me they have seen a minor increase in the number of hospitalized patients and are grateful to have this drug to help fight the coronavirus.
Memorial Health says they have 14 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. They too received Remdesivir and have enough to treat at least 25 patients. They actually administered the treatment drug to one person Friday.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.