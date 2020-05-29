Non-profit prepares staff under new COVID-19 guidelines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Governor Brian Kemp is loosening restrictions for businesses and programs across Georgia.
That’s good news for local children who benefit from the healing power of horses.
The Pegasus Riding Academy in Savannah is a non-profit center that provides activities and therapies for children.
They believe children with disabilities can benefit from horses, and the academy provides a safe environment for that to happen.
The center is preparing for the summer by educating volunteers and the children on the new procedures.
“With all those safety guidelines in order for horses our volunteers mostly our children, we decided we were very capable of having summer camp,” said Peggy Noon, director of the camp.
Registration for sessions this summer is open, but space is limited.
