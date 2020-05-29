Rincon dental practice finding a way amidst pandemic

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Dentistry was one of many health fields that saw major cutbacks over the past few months due to COVID-19.
Cutbacks that may have been especially tough for iHeart Dental in Rincon which hasn't even been open a full year.
“It went down to where it was just two or three patients out of the week. It was more of a struggle trying to get past that hump,” said Lab Technician/Marketing Specialist Erich Perez.
But in time iHeart Dental in Rincon was able to get past it.
Just two weeks ago start seeing patients more regularly, a new hurdle in itself but one they were ready for.
“It’s been a challenge just being used to everything and adapting and stuff, but you just have to make lemonade out of the worst situations and keep moving,” said iHeart Dentist Dr. Misty Seale.
And adapt they have.
Stepping up protocol from the minute a patient enters the building.
“When the patient first comes in we take their temperatures. We get them from the front to the back everything is wiped down,” Perez says.
Taking these precautions and more because they know how important it is to get patients back through the door, especially now.
“Your oral health effects your systemic health,” says Dr. Seale
“If you have this deadly virus or anything going around if you have some stuff in your mouth that’s causing infection that’s going to make your immune system at a lower situation so then you’ll be more susceptible to virus infection.”
Something staff at iHeart Dental say luckily it seems many are taking seriously.
“We’ve got a lot of our patients back to get on their regular six months’ hygiene. We’re actually doing pretty good here so I’m proud, I’m happy,” said Dr. Seale.
iHeart Dental is not back up to their full patient load from before the pandemic but they’re confident when it’s safe to get more patients back they’ll be ready.
